Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.5% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,133.36 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.67 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,258.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

