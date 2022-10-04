MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$49,857.50 ($34,865.38). In related news, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$49,857.50 ($34,865.38). Also, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 306,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73). Insiders have bought 2,440,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,759 in the last 90 days.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

