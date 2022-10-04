Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
