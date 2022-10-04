Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

