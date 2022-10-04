Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 24,587,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,962,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

