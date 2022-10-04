Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

