MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 3.3% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

MSTR traded up $17.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The firm had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

