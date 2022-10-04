Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) PT Raised to C$1.00

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

MAI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.53. 597,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,918. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.57 million and a PE ratio of 53.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

