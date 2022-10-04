Misbloc (MSB) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,644,940 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

