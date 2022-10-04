Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stake Boosted by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $14,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 76.6% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.