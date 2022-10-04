Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head to Head Review

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.54 -$88.94 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.80 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.25

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 4 3 0 2.43 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.74%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -143.84% -14.46% -8.98%

Volatility and Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats BurgerFi International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 25, 2021, it operated 1,732 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Mitchells & Butlers plc operates as a subsidiary of Odyzean Limited.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

