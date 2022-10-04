Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,955,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,317. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.