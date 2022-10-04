Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 12.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $272,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,583,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 180,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VWO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 256,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.