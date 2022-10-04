Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.66 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.34 or 0.00731650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,001.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00274181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00595498 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00244583 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,182,876 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

