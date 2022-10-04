MoonDAO (MOONEY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.24 Million

MoonDAO (MOONEY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MoonDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $352,896.00 worth of MoonDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonDAO has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonDAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonDAO Profile

MoonDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. MoonDAO’s total supply is 2,618,632,245 coins. MoonDAO’s official Twitter account is @Moon_Dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonDAO is moondao.com.

MoonDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonDAO is an international collective of people united by the mission of decentralizing access to space research and exploration.The $MOONEY token launched on Friday, December 17, 2021 on Juicebox. The funding period lasted for one lunar cycle and ended on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.