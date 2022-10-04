Moonfarm Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38,120.69 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Moonfarm Finance has a total market cap of $38,120.69 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
