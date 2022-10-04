Morgan Stanley Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $16.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 47,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,556. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

