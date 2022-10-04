Morgan Stanley Trims Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Target Price to $68.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NYSE KO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 211,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $246.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

