Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 4,496 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 681,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,585,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $65.79.

