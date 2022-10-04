Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. 217,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

