Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

