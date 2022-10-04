Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.97.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

