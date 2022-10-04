Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 67,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

AVRE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 110,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,702. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.