Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

