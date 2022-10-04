Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. 2,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.