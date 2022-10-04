MultiVAC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $974,883.00 (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/MultiVAC_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes.The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.