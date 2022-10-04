National Bank Financial Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$73.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.36.

IMO opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

