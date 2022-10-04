National Bank Financial Cuts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$6.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

