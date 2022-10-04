Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 1.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 13,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 503,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Natura &Co Trading Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
