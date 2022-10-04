Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 1.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 13,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 503,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Natura &Co Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

