Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.86. 268,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,278. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.