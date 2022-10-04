NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.62. 17,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter.

