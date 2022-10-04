Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 4.0 %

NBXG traded up 0.39 on Tuesday, hitting 10.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,854. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.17 and a 12-month high of 19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $777,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

