New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 13,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,965,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.58.

New Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in New Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

