Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $70,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

