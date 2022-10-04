NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0166

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. NFTb has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb launched on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 981,600,000 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

