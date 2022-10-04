NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

NFTify (N1) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTify

NFTify was first traded on May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

