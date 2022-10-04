NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

