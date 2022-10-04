NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,089 shares during the period. NMI accounts for about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 3.93% of NMI worth $56,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.