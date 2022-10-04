Nobility (NBL) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nobility (NBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Nobility has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Nobility has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nobility coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nobility

Nobility’s launch date was August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nobility’s official website is nobilitytoken.com.

Buying and Selling Nobility

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

