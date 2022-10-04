Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Norfolk Southern to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 3.4 %

NSC opened at $216.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

