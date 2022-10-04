NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,801.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 162,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 739.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 99,026 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

