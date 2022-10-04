Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 10.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.56. 665,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,862,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 11.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.