NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.18.

TSE NVA opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.7980792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,814.30. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,113,424.53. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,543 shares of company stock worth $1,439,334.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

