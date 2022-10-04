Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
