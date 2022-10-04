ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,767. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

