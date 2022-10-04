ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

CMDY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,545. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86.

