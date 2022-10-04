Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

