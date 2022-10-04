Orbit Chain Price Tops $0.13 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 3% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $76.94 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

