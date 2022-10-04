Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 575,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
DOGEF stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $146.26.
About Ørsted A/S
