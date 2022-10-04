Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 575,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

DOGEF stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.