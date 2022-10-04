Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Otter Tail by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

