Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Owlet to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Owlet Stock Performance
NYSE:OWLT opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Owlet has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Owlet Company Profile
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
